Dear Editor:
“We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.” As I read this quote from President John F. Kennedy, my thoughts turned to a group of people who, throughout my life, have made my hometown the great place it is: our police force.
The Blount County Sheriff’s Department and Maryville Police Department make a difference in our lives. Sheriff James Berrong and Chief Tony Crisp, I applaud you and all who work for you.
My workplace affords me the opportunity to witness firsthand how blessed we are to have our men and women in blue. This Thanksgiving I was grateful for having men and women that will protect, preserve and defend the lives, property and rights of all people, while serving with honesty, integrity and sound judgment.
Brett Coulter
Sevierville Road
Maryville
