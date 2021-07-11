Dear Editor:
On May 17, 18 and 19, Townsend hosted the 6th annual reunion of Vietnam Veterans from 1st Battalion 8th Infantry 4th Infantry Division. The veterans and their wives would like to thank all who helped make the reunion a success:
• The Tally Ho Inn for providing excellent accommodations and a conference room for the social activities.
• Blount County Veterans Affairs representative Nathan Weinbaum for his informative presentation of veterans benefits and support services.
• Janie Griswald, Devon Leonard and the staff of Good Vibes on the River Cafe for a delicious dinner, donated by Janie and Devon.
• Steve Headrick of Parkway Grocery for providing food for our pool-side activities.
• Writer Linda Albert for The Daily Times' article published May 30.
• Cynthia Tinker from the Center for the Study of War and Society at the University of Tennessee for meeting with some of the veterans to record stories of their Vietnam experiences.
• Volunteers Frank Abrams, Pat Chrisman, Jeff Gregory, Jerry and Denise Kelly, and Jim Travis for their help with everything from taking the wives shopping to preparing and serving food to helping arrange activities for the veterans during the day.
• Jerry Kelly for arranging a golf outing at Laurel Valley Golf Course and for smoking the meat for our BBQ dinner.
• John and Elaine Perry for providing music.
• Sandy Teftellar for providing the 4th Division cake for the dinner held at the community building at Big Valley Resort.
Mary Newman
Bethel Church Road
Townsend
