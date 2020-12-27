Dear Editor:
Thanks for the “Greatest story ever told” by Pastor Don Kastens in the Dec. 25 Faith section. He did a great job explaining what millions of Christians around the world believe.
Ed Frahme
Old Plantation Way
Maryville
