Dear Editor:
I will be forever grateful to a Ms. Brown, an Alcoa High School graduate, and a Mr. Tipton, who lives eight miles from McGhee Tyson Airport. They were such Good Samaritans when I had a flat tire on U.S. Highway 411 South on Saturday, Dec. 26, as I was coming home to Etowah from Alcoa. Verizon phone service was out, and although I was able to send one text message, I couldn’t receive a reply.
I felt utterly helpless, not knowing what to do. I had with me my 14-year-old dog, which howls like crazy whenever I get out of the car. Of course, my trunk was loaded with Christmas gifts, etc.
The temperature was in the 30s, but Mr. Tipton went to work changing my tire and putting on the spare, while Ms. Brown relieved my stress with her conversation.
They would not take any money, but I feel compelled to let readers of your paper know what good people reside in Blount County.
They came to the rescue of a 74-year-old widow. Ms. Brown and Mr. Tipton, a heartfelt thank you!
Sara Jo Qualls
County Road 681
Etowah
