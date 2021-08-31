Dear Editor:
This is an open letter to the Blount County Highway Department — the men out on the road operating the trucks, spreaders, rollers, etc. We live down off Disco Loop Road in Friendsville, have since 1988, and know that road has been in terrible condition for some time, with holes, dips, cracks, breaks and even some of it missing.
It's terrible. Well, it was finally repaved over the past couple of weeks, along with Parks Ferry, all the way down to the lake boat ramp.
Actually I was hesitant about writing this letter — afraid the response would result in a steady flow of cars, trucks, buses loaded with people coming to see and drive through our little country community and that it would become like Cades Cove, bumper to bumper. But those guys did such a great job, a beautiful job, everything excellent.
We appreciate it. (Maybe the Cades Cove enthusiasts won't see my letter to the editor.)
Bill Loope
Frontier Circle
Friendsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.