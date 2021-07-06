Dear Editor:
Genesis 1:27 says “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.” Is a transgender person saying, “God made a mistake with me?"
Ed Frahme
Old Plantation Way
Maryville
Dear Editor:
Genesis 1:27 says “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.” Is a transgender person saying, “God made a mistake with me?"
Ed Frahme
Old Plantation Way
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.