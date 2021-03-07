I am appalled that state Sen. Art Swann, R-Maryville, voted against the rights of transgender individuals. His lack of understanding of this issue demonstrates ignorance and prejudice.
I find these words shared by Nathan Higdon on Facebook on target.
“In the middle of the global pandemic that has killed more than 11,000 Tennesseans and left thousands economical devastated, the GOP led Senate decided their priority was banning transgender athletes from participating in sports. To be clear there have been ZERO incidences of this happening in Tennessee. This is a diversionary tactic from the real needs of our state and meant to sow fear and division.”
When will Republicans stop creating bills in Tennessee that make our state look like a hate state? It is no wonder that the Southern Poverty Law Center found Tennessee to be No. 2 in the nation with hate groups. The Republican leadership seems intent on perpetuating prejudice and ignorance.
Republicans who support this type of legislation are now responsible for hate crimes against transgender individuals in our state. The blood is on their hands!
Ginny West Case
Cedar Park Drive
Maryville
