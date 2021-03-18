Dear Editor:
About a month ago, I visited the Smoky Mountains Heritage Center in Townsend. I want to share some information and background history on how cool the Dean Stone Print Shop at the Heritage Center is.
To begin with, the original printing presses from the 19th and 20th centuries were in their restored format. There were various historical facts all over the building, such as how The Daily Times originated in 1883.
The most interesting fact is that the printing presses still work. These were my favorite parts of the print shop at the Heritage Center.
Josiah Barlow
West Cunningham Street
Alcoa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.