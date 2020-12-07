Dear Editor:
You know it's OK if you want to print more than one opinion on politics. It's nice to be able to read what the other side thinks. But I get so tired of these liberal journalists who do nothing but spew venom and hatred for the president.
The name-calling in some of these Op-Eds is atrocious. It would be nice to see one liberal and one conservative view per page. But it seems to be more along the lines of two to one most of the time in favor of the liberals.
Why are these people so filled with hate? Dick Polman calls the president criminally negligent in Monday's paper. How can he speak of the president being a criminal when all he has to do is look at Pelosi and Schumer to see some of the biggest crooks and liars this country has ever seen.
John Smith
Old Plantation Way
Maryville
Editor's note: On the days that The Daily Times runs political columns, it runs one each from both conservatives and liberals. Whenever cartoons are published, they also run two at a time and represent each side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.