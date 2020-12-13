Dear Editor:
It was with great anticipation and joy in reading in The Daily Times last summer that I learned a Publix Super Market would be coming to Maryville, only to read that the owners of Foothills Mall have filed a lawsuit citing agreements that are nearly 40 years old, stopping the development from moving forward.
With 25% of shopping malls in America projected to go under in the next next years, and 19 spaces currently for sale in Foothills Mall, it's hard to believe the owners won't sit down and update those old agreements, unless they just can't give up the past.
Let's not recognize change, let's look to the future, possibly a huge boarded-up eyesore for many years waiting for a repurpose of the property. Rather than thinking like shoppers — gee while I have to go to the grocery store, I'll stop in at TJMaxx, look there's Hallmark, pick up some birthday cards for friends and relatives, maybe get a battery put in my watch at that place in the center of the mall — the owners would rather long for days gone by? That likely won't return anytime soon.
I'm betting mall tenants are looking for leadership and forward thinking for the rent they pay, and to have more chances at survival. Will a grocery store hurt them? Hard to imagine how.
John Steffes
Jericho Road
Maryville
