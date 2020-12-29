Dear Editor:
I especially enjoyed the Dec. 25 article on the new partnership between the Blount County Public Library and a nonprofit that will provide resources and support to our homeless population. Because I felt so strongly about this alliance’s positive impact, I am explicitly addressing a response from an individual suggesting the library keep out the homeless.
As someone who currently works in Maryville in social services and with the homeless, I need to respond and clarify that the writer’s assessment does not represent all the hearts of Blount Countians.
When using the term “ordinary citizens” who should be allowed to use this public space, I assume the writer means individuals who smell and dress a certain way, have no addiction or mental health issues, read when they’re supposed to, have the right amount of belongings with them and behave according to middle-class standards. Who, exactly, should determine this?
The library already is used regularly by those looking to escape the heat or cold, looking for jobs or writing resumes, and trying to keep their children off the streets for as long as possible during the day. Like it or not, the library is a place of refuge, information and resources, not only to “ordinary” citizens but also to everyone.
It isn’t only appropriate the library take on this initiative but necessary.
The writer asks what comes next? I don’t see the problem with city hall feeding our hungry or the courthouse providing additional addiction services. Just because you don’t see these problems doesn’t mean they aren’t ever present. And similarly, moving homeless individuals out of sight does not change the fact that Blount County struggles to find a place for those with housing insecurities. We need infrastructures and programming to support these efforts. Success can’t fall on social service agencies alone, but in tandem with our institutions. These issues seem to be about soothing the writer’s own privileged sensibilities.
Lastly, the writer states, “the road to hell is paved with good intentions.” I instead would say the road to hell is paved with apathy and callousness. The path to homelessness is a complicated one and not a moral failing. Circumstances unique to each person pave the way: illness, death of a loved one, layoff, mental health issue, the list goes on. All can occur at any time to any person. Should the writer ever find himself on the receiving end of these misfortunes, I hope he can find help from someone with more compassion and understanding than what he has demonstrated.
Amanda Ingle
Trent Lane
Knoxville
