Dear Editor:
A plague of phantoms has invaded the land of the free and home of the brave. Joseph Stalin and Chairman Mao have replaced Uncle Sam and Lady Liberty, corrupting the hearts and minds of about 40% of our society. Doctor Mengele arrived as a spectral visionary in the shape of Anthony Fauci. Joseph Goebbels captured center stage at the United Nations, CNN and The New York Times. Tokyo Rose leads our House of Representatives deeper into political chaos every day while Lord Haw-Haw lords it over our American Senate.
Ronald Freisler, Reich ministry of justice, rules our Justice Department. A bomb came through the ceiling in 1945 and blew him and his gavel to kingdom come. His spectral image now haunts our DOJ. At the FBI we have Col. Reinhard Gehlen in his two-faced role as Christopher Wray. And of course there’s Ernst Rohm at Homeland Security represented by lapdog extraordinaire Alejandro Mayorkas. Meanwhile over at Treasury we have Vladimir Orlov operating as our crackpot financial expert, Janet Yellen. Hitler Youth Leader Baldar von Schirach at Education is participating in the form of Miguel Cardona, teaching our kiddies Karl Marx and Critical Race Theory. And Mister Woke himself, Gen. Milley, presides over our Armed Forces, rooting out undesirables who disagree with Sock Puppet.
Sock Puppet, bless his little hair-sniffing soul, is your commander in chief.
An ancestor of mine said it best many years ago, “Give me liberty or give me death.”
John Paul Jones hurled this into the face of destiny during a desperate battle in 1779 with a British frigate. “I have not yet begun to fight.”
Winston Churchill: “Let us therefore brace ourselves to our duties, and so bear ourselves so that, if the British Empire and its Commonwealth last for a thousand years, men will still say, this was their finest hour.”
We shall not flag or fail. We will not go quietly into the night.
Larry Henry
Walden Legacy Way
Knoxville
