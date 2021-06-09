Dear Editor:
The truth already has came out. Joe Biden was elected president in November 2020 and votes were properly counted at that time and cannot be changed just because Trump lost. This is like a football team getting defeated badly and claiming they won the game.
I watched the election process on CNN from start to finish every day and votes were entered properly, counted properly and the results were that Biden won.
The votes cannot be changed just because Trump wants them changed. Locals should not have gone to Washington, D.C., to support Trump because he lost the election. Clinton beat Trump in the vote by the people and he should not have been elected. The Electoral College should be taken out of the Constitution.
Bobby Miller
Jericho Road
Maryville
