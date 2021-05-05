Dear Editor:
I wonder if columnist Dick Polman would call the blind idiots because they cannot see, or the crippled idiots because they cannot walk? Possibly he would.
In his April 28 column, he calls the unvaccinated idiots. There is probably a moral obligation to be vaccinated, but what would Polman do if he was sure the vaccine would kill him due to a medical condition, such as not having a spleen?
The use of the word idiot is so much in keeping with the word applied to those who do not hold our views. The unvaccinated will be our newest group of those upon whom we heap our prejudices. It is very hard to understand a refusal to get the vaccine by the majority of us, but there is a minority that are not idiots and would love to have the vaccine, but fear for their lives.
Kathy Murphy
Teaberry Drive
Maryville
