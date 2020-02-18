Dear Editor,
I just read about the Lethco family's financial difficulties and despite a dual income they are just above poverty level. The value of the dollar is an issue.
People making minimum wage used to be able to make it. No more. Corporate is only interested in profits and capital gains for their shareholders. The employee is the lowest on the totem pole.
With no manufacturing jobs or poor-paying ones, they have little recourse. Corporate bigwigs send their money offshore as tax loopholes help them escape the burden that the average person is in.
Hugh Webb
Big Valley Boulevard
Townsend
