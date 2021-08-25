Dear Editor:
This is about the Aug. 22 story about the meeting of the Blount County Commission and the discussion of vaccine mandates. I suggest that Commissioner Steve Mikels asked the wrong question.
He said: “Did you ever think you might have to quit your job because your employer required you to have a vaccination we know nothing about?” Can he honestly state that he knows “nothing” about the vaccine? Really? There is an abundance of good information to be had from many credible scientific and medical sources. And, if he doesn’t know how to access them, the reference person at the library would help.
Before the commissioner alleges “tyranny,” he should do some research. Our fellow citizens’ lives depend on the proven fact that the COVID vaccines are safe and effective, and that they must be used to protect all of us.
It’s like requiring our children, before going to school, to be vaccinated against measles, polio, diphtheria, mumps and the like. He can’t believe that those also impose “tyranny,” can he? I hope the commissioner would ask the right questions, like how we can work together — that is, all of us — to promote good public health.
Ronald Wells
Creekstone Circle
Maryville
