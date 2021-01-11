Dear Editor:
First of all, I am a proud American. I am also a proud Vietnam veteran. As I watched the fiasco taking place Jan 6 at our nation's Capitol, I was, and am, heartbroken. But I am also mad!
A lot of men and women fought for this country, and that symbol of Americanism, and more than 54,000 did not make it back from 'Nam. These people who attacked our Capitol were not patriots, by any interpretation of the word. What they were is better described as hoodlums, thugs and cowards hiding behind mob rule.
Thanks to modern technology, many of them are being identified and charged. However, as I watched the attack, I noticed that many of the rioters were of an age that put them in the middle of the Vietnam and Middle East wars. Were they there? Did they fight? If so, for what? Have they changed their allegiance? They need to step back and become Americans again.
Winston J. Hill
Paradise Hills Drive
Maryville
