Dear Editor:
The Great Depression, Pearl Harbor, the Cuban Missile Crisis, the assassination of JFK, Watergate, 9/11, and five major wars since 1945, all in living memory — this country has had its share of rough spots, but the attack on our nation’s Capitol by citizens in battle gear is a tragic first.
But what did you expect? The president has spent the past four years feeding his ego and serving his own interests, reaching an extreme on Jan. 6, when he encouraged his radical acolytes to attack the Capitol.
During and after, he remained silent while other national leaders, including the president-elect, spoke to end the violence. Finally he released a video saying he loved the rampaging mob and that they should go in peace.
In 2016 we elected a president with a serious personality disorder, a man who has chanted useful lies at pep rallies until even he believes them, a man out of control. Fox news cultivated an audience primed for hate, and zealots on social media piled on.
“For they have sown the wind and they shall reap the whirlwind” (Hosea 8:7). Pray for a miracle.
Joan Worley
Indiana Avenue
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.