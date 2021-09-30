Dear Editor:
Buzz Thomas' Sept. 30 column ("Our house is on fire") should be repeated in every paper possible across the USA and copies sent directly to our governor, our two U.S. senators and our House representative. I have written similar thoughts to "our elected officials" who no longer 1. follow the Constitution or their oaths of office; 2. nor truly represent "we the people;" but do follow a false prophet; and 4. do follow the "money" whether it be from lobbyists, large corporations, or the donors who work for Trump. the narcissist-who-would-be-king.
Buzz Thomas is an accomplished and highly educated man whose words should be thoughtfully read and realized as fact. Everyone should recognize this is not another social media post from an unknown and the unknowing.
Judy P. Brown
Legends Way
Maryville
