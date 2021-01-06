Dear Editor:
I attended Maryville High School from 1964-68. I then went on to Duke University and earned two post-graduate degrees. Major universities recognized MHS as a somewhat elite high school. I had classmates that went to MIT, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, Davidson and other schools with high academic standards.
The Maryville City Council and Maryville school board had leaders who valued education and were willing to build schools and pay for them. My father was mayor of Maryville when Maryville City Schools desegregated. I will not pretend that he wholeheartedly supported or understood what desegregation meant. But it began a gradual recognition among all Maryvillians that our schools were separate and unequal.
Sadly, too many years have passed, and too many state championships have been won under the Rebel name. Rebels rebelled against the United States of America. That history deserves an expanded and more factual place in Maryville school curriculums. Race has shaped and deeply divided our country from its inception. We cannot fix everything, but we can surely change a name.
Sam Roberson
Farmlake Lane
Fort Mill, South Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.