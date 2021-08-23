Dear Editor:
What to do about all the growth here and more coming? Some 700 homes on Best Road, 800 on Old Niles Ferry Road and about 200 on U.S. Highway 411 itself.
Which part of our roads not handling this growth do our leaders not get?
There are only two major ways in and out of that area. Use U.S. Highway 129 or Fairview Road by the Maryville Walmart. So now they want to add 1,000-plus cars in the morning and afternoon. It doesn't make sense.
Now look at the schools. Fairview already is more than full, Carpenters is almost full, and so is Lanier. Why are they not addressing this with developers and charging impact fees?
Please help Blount County with this problem and bring this to more people's attention.
Lee Brooks
Home Avenue
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.