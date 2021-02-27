Dear Editor:
A recent report from J. Brett Blanton, architect of the Capitol, puts the damage resulting from the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol at $30 million. Why should taxpayers be footed with that bill? The vast majority of us did not smash windows or furniture and show a level of contempt for our country and its Constitution.
We want our tax dollars to be used to make our country better, to build, to educate, to pave roads and support our troops. The group of insurrectionists and their leader have assets. Former President Donald Trump claims to be a billionaire and with his continued lies after the election about its legitimacy, he has raised from supporters several hundred million dollars more.
Even Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell publicly stated that Trump was to blame for inciting the mob, so why shouldn’t he and his mob be billed for repair of the “People’s House?”
Shouldn’t the personal assets of those who smashed windows, defecated and urinated on the building and who ransacked the Capitol be garnished to cover this cost? Shouldn’t our senators and representative who sided with disallowing certified votes and who took the side of lawlessness be held financially liable to cover the costs of repair? For once in their lives shouldn’t those who are truly responsible for this despicable act and its cost be forced to pay for their actions?
The American taxpayer should not.
Mark Hall
Wilson Avenue
Maryville
