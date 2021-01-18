Dear Editor:
For anyone who’s paid attention to Donald Trump’s political career, one notices that he’s alleged voter fraud in every election along the way. He not only alleges fraud after he loses, but he also claims it in advance, in case he loses.
For instance, in January 2016 when Ted Cruz won the Republican Iowa Caucus, Trump declared that the result was a fraud and accused Cruz of rigging the process. Trump maintained that the election should either be redone or nullified.
When Trump later lost to Cruz in Colorado, he again claimed that it was fraudulent. After decisively winning the Republican nomination, Trump spent the rest of 2016 preemptively proclaiming that the election against Hillary Clinton was rigged against him. He continually asserted this right up until the night he won the presidency, via a decisive Electoral College margin of 306-232. But because he couldn’t accept the fact that he also lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million, he purported that it was fraudulent.
True to form, last summer and fall he again preemptively insisted that the 2020 election against Joe Biden was rigged against him. And after he lost by a decisive Electoral College margin (306-232) and by more than 7 million votes, he has spent the past three months again alleging voter fraud (including in Republican[governed states, such as Georgia and Arizona). In all these different elections over four years, no credible evidence of fraud has ever been found.
So, why does Trump alleged voter fraud in every election, against either Republican or Democrat? Because his fragile ego cannot handle the thought or reality of losing, and because he lacks the moral character to accept defeat with any semblance of grace, honor or dignity.
William Meyer
Linda Lane
Maryville
