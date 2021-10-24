Dear Editor:
The parallel, between the embarrassing melee at Neyland Stadium (versus Ole Miss, Oct. 16) and Donald Trump’s reaction to losing the 2020 election, speaks volumes about the zeitgeist of our times.
A close, but accurate, call went against Tennessee, and fans refused to accept it. For the next 20 minutes, they threw debris onto the playing field. The television broadcasters described it as ugly, ridiculous and unnecessary.
George Washington, the father of our country, set the example for the peaceful transfer of power. He declined to assume the throne as king of the United States for life. Every losing presidential candidate, for the next 227 years, faithfully followed that precedent. It stands as a beacon of our precious democracy.
Then along came egomaniac Donald Trump. He lost his reelection bid and refused to concede. The only evidence he offered to back up his claim that the election was rigged and stolen was, “everybody knows it."
Scores of recounts, audits, court cases, commissions and even partisan probes failed to uncover a scintilla of corroboration for his claim. And Trump’s cult threw, and continues to hurl, destructive missiles into our body politic.
After that petulant hissy fit, the Vols deserved to lose to Ole Miss. And Trump’s relentless, treasonous attempts, in league with Russia, to subvert our free-and-fair elections warrant his spending the rest of his life in prison.
Nicholas Adams
Marlboro Court
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.