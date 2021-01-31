Dear Editor:
As I read the Jan. 24 Opinion page in the piece by the Rev. Buzz Thomas, his statement in part was talking about President Joe Biden being a unifier, but saying that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer were not. Then Thomas brought up the fact that Pelosi tore up former President Trump's State of the Union address from January 2020. But no one is blaming Trump for refusing to shake Pelosi's hand.
She extended her hand to the president twice, and he refused to shake it twice. All the president had to do was shake her hand, and I believe she would not have torn up his address. So, two wrongs do not make it right, but I believe if the former president had taken Pelosi's hand, it would not have left her angry enough to rip his speech into shreds.
So please give Trump his share of the blame and please stop laying all the blame at Pelosi's feet. Trump disrespected the speaker. Presidents must request an invitation from the speaker of the House to deliver the State of the Union address. People should refrain in their accusations or from placing blame on one person and not both. I hope this will end this subject.
The Rev. Betty J. Pierce
Belmont Avenue
Maryville
