Dear Editor:
I love my country and was excited that we would soon have a new president. After decades as a Republican, I voted a straight-Democratic ticket for president, U.S. senator U.S. House seat. Yes I lost two of those races, but was satisfied I had done the right thing, especially after reading in the paper the "invitation" to come to D.C. on Jan. 6 and promised a "wild" time, the same day the electoral votes would finalize the election results.
As soon as I read this I knew what was going to be in store and I called many in both parties of the Senate and House, telling them what type of people would be on their way and they needed to be prepared.
I won't go into the actions of Jan 6. I will say I was sorry that the authorities weren't armed with machine guns. When you are in a war, you don't let the enemy have its way. When groups storm the Capitol, that is war. Do not compare it with protests that have occurred in cities.
Also, if you know people who actually belong to any of those cowardly organizations, turn their names in to the FBI; believe me I would. I do wonder if Harry Grothjahn, his group and County Commissioner Mike Akard notified the FBI about what they saw and maybe any pictures they snapped.
In The Daily Times article, the group was headed to D.C. to "pray for the future of the country." I reckon they forgot God is also right here in Blount County and he hears our prayers.
After seeing the rioters with their flags, hearing the shouting from Trump, his family and then Rudy Giulani, who yelled "trial by combat," one would think the locals who attended would have walked away because there definitely was not any praying going on.
Do you reckon God is still waiting to hear the "prayers for the future of the country" from that group?
One last memory for all the Trump believers, "We love you. You're very special."
Oh wait, that's what Trump told the rioters.
Sandy Gamble
Druid Hill Drive
Maryville
