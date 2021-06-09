Dear Editor:
A June 8 letter chided minorities (i.e. Black Lives Matter and other social justice activists, I gather) about their unhappiness with the status quo. The writer advocated the minorities peacefully air grievances and “Until the population shifts through ‘natural means’ not political means, legitimately voting on your ideas and accepting the outcome will, and should continue, to rule the day.”
I could have written the same about followers of former President Donald Trump. The population has shifted through natural means and he has lost the popular vote during the last two presidential elections. The country is moving on, and so should you.
Jackie Palmer
Woodmont Drive
Maryville
