Dear Editor:
Responding to two writers in Monday's paper: To suggest President Trump was negligent in handling COVID-19 is moronic. When he shut down travel from China and called it the China Virus, Biden called him a xenophobe and Pelosi was inviting people to Chinatown to shop and eat.
Trump was considered racist for protecting American lives that would have been lost under Biden. Operation "Warp Speed" has put inoculations in less than one year at 145 sites today (Dec. 14) and Trump set up the transportation system via the military just as he promised in the debate with Biden. While he did all this, Biden was hiding in his basement. Watch to see Biden (plagiarist extreme) as he tries to take credit for Trump's accomplishments.
Another writer wants a mandate to "mask up." What function does "up" have? If masks keep the virus in, then only the person wearing it is in danger; others don't need one. This might explain why increasing cases occur where masking is mandated.
Those with mild viral loads are making themselves sick. If the virus is kept outside the mask, then wearing one keeps you safe and I'll make my own decision about masking. If the virus is less than a micron (1/25,000th of an inch) and it passes through and around masks like sand through a chain link fence, then masks are as useless as the "up" in "mask up."
William Buelow
Golanvyi Trail
Vonore
