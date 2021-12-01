Some 42% of Americans believe Biden is doing a good job. A gallon of gasoline averages $4.71 in California. Biden has ordered our Southern border to remain wide open. Inflation is the worst we’ve seen in 31 years.
Democrats allow crime and murder to run rampant in St .Louis and Baltimore. The left is trying desperately to destroy capitalism.
Evil is afoot amongst we the people.
Do 42% really believe Biden is doing a good job or is that more propaganda by the mainstream media?
More than 100,000 Americans are dead because of drugs pouring across our Southern borders, while millions of illegals are now on welfare rolls, which we support. We’re short 2 million barrels of oil per day because of Joe Biden. Inflation is out of control because Biden has crippled oil and gas and coal mining.
The middle class is being systematically destroyed so Big Brother can gain control. There is no accountability for the left, only White people and conservatives. Christianity is considered a dangerous threat by the Marxist Democrats.
Liberals hate Trump, cops, the military, God, our Constitution and free speech in that order.
Why?
Because Donald Trump exposed them for the anti-American creeps they are, liars, thieves and traitors.
Never forget Afghanistan and our friends and allies Biden left behind. The Taliban is liquidating them.
Larry Henry
Walden Legacy Way
Knoxville
