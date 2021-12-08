Dear Editor:
This past semester I was a social work intern at Blount Memorial Hospital’s Emotional Health and Recovery Center (“3 East”). I am writing regarding the recent announcement that the hospital will close the Emotional Health and Recovery Center to expand emergency services.
In my time with Blount Memorial, I have witnessed the dedicated staff on 3 East provide compassionate, quality outpatient mental health care to patients, all while wrestling with the uncertainty of what the future holds for this unit and for their jobs. The emergency department encounters every day encounters patients with severe mental health needs who could benefit from inpatient treatment, and I’m sure there are others throughout our community that would be eligible for outpatient treatment.
Sadly, these individuals now will have to look outside of our community for the necessary mental health services, potentially waiting weeks for a spot to become available in another facility.
Blount Memorial’s mission is to “improve the health and well-being of our entire community,” yet the shutting down of the Emotional Health and Recovery Center seems to stand in direct opposition to this mission. How can the health and well-being of our community be improved when our mental health needs are being neglected?
The Blount Memorial Emotional Health and Recovery Center is an invaluable asset to our community, and it is a shame to see this resource taken away from Blount County residents when the need for mental health services is at an all-time high.
Erin Reimann
Belleville Avenue
Maryville
