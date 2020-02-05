Maryville, TN (37804)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.