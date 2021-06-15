Dear Editor:
In response to two letters to the editor regarding use of herbicide along the greenway at Montvale Road, we would like to reassure the public of our management practices.
About four weeks ago, a public works crew took a new sprayer to treat some areas that were overgrown. This team (along with many of our public works employees) are new to the job without a spring season under their belts until this year.
Their instructions were to address the few areas where herbicide is used along the trail, but workers ended up using the herbicide on some additional areas and in greater quantities. The situation has been addressed and employees understand our policy for using herbicides. The new sprayer also has a higher pressure per square inch than the previous one and resulted in an overspray that they did not fully realize. Employees have been trained on how to ensure the sprayer is used to minimize overspray.
The good news is that the herbicide used is not a catastrophic chemical. It is a basic glyphosate product that allows plant regrowth, which already is occurring. Based on the product’s MSDS data, the use of this amount of herbicide is negligible and did not and will not have any impact on aquatic life.
This situation is simply a mistake and a learning opportunity for our crews — which is a part of any job or function. It just happens that this one can only be corrected by a few weeks’ time. Rest assured, the city has not implemented any mass herbicide policies and continue to manage the public land in a prudent manner as we have done for decades.
We appreciate the outreach from concerned citizens and as always invite anyone with questions about our policies to contact us directly at 865-273-3500.
Angie Luckie
Maryville director of public services
400 W. Broadway Ave.
Maryville
