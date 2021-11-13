Dear Editor:
States and their cities got lots of money from the feds under the guise of pandemic relief funds, and surely some of it was appropriately spent. However, the majority of it went to fund side interest projects, like the $6 million to fix Eagleton Ball Park, due to poorly maintaining it for many years.
On March 11, 2021, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (H.R. 1319) into law. The $1.9 trillion package, based on President Biden's American Rescue Plan, is intended to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including the public health and economic impacts. How about some side money for what it was intended, such as helping small business owners struggling; actual, affordable housing not owned by slumlords to address the critical number of Blount residents on the verge of homelessness; some form of affordable, public transportation for the masses to get to the doctor, hospital, or grocery store? I know it's very easy, fun and somewhat of a rush to spend free money sacrificed by the taxpayers, but please at least be good stewards of it.
Pablo Barnes
Del Road
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.