Dear Editor:
I’m not an anti-vaxxer, nor a pro-vaxxer.
However, why are vaccinated people given more liberties (to work, attend concerts, travel, etc). when the amount of breakout cases show they clearly aren’t truly vaccinated? If anything, they’re more dangerous than the unjabbed.
Dave Chappelle joked on his recent Netflix special that he’d wandered around Texas probably infecting a multitude of people while he had asymptomatic COVID. He was completely “vaccinated,” one of the many folks who get such a mild case after the shot, they don’t even know they have it until tested.
Can you see how extremely dangerous this is? If an unvaccinated person gets any symptoms, they usually suspect they have it and act accordingly. They stay home and are tested. What about the people with cards, saying they’re safe, when they very well could be carrying the virus again? They potentially could be far more dangerous because they have no idea they’re contagious, nor does anyone else.
I’m not suggesting that the vaccinated lose any privileges. I don’t think any citizen should lose any privileges no matter their choices on this matter. But I do think we are creating a division that is absolutely unscientific.
Michele Nunnink
Roxy Lane
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.