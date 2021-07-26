Dear Editor:
I thought the mantra was “My body, my choice,” but I guess that is only for the chosen ones.
Liberty and Freedom are being attacked using fear of a possible illness with a 99.6% survival rate. That includes those with multiple co-morbidities.
There is good news, though. The COVID-19 crisis eliminated the flu. All the deaths were COVID, and none were flu like normally happens annually. Forget the scary detail that overall death numbers did not increase.
They said that hospitals would be overwhelmed. I guess that’s why many hospitals were virtually empty, and hundreds of health care workers were furloughed for weeks.
“Two weeks to slow the spread,” they said. It’s been a year and a half and they continue the fearmongering.
Now the Centers for Disease and Prevention has admitted the PCR test is faulty, and is requesting the Food and Drug Administration to withdraw the Emergency Use Authorization for the RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel. Heads up, laboratories!
Note that the “vaccines” are also “emergency use, not FDA approved. Not that we can trust the FDA approval process. Most of us remember the deadly FDA-approved drugs Vioxx, Quaalude, Fen-PHEN, Baycol, Seldane and many others.
Even if the FDA approves these COVID “vaccines," does that make them safe and effective? I suppose that depends on the effect you are looking for.
Now members of the media, health care professionals and the fear-provoked public are crying for the injection mandate of a barely tested therapeutic product to be forced upon everyone, no exceptions.
Since when is forced, unwanted penetration acceptable? Oh, I forgot. It’s OK if you are an illegal, invading immigrant who considers it “part of their culture."
If someone believes taking the injection will be beneficial to them, I fully support their choice. Then they are protected by virtue of their shot, and they can leave the rest of us alone.
Bryan Justice
Vernie Lee Road
Friendsville
