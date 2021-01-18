Dear Editor:
I read with continued interest and great alarm the continual infiltration of socialist doctrine, liberal dogma, misstatements of facts and downright untruths that are seeping into what I thought was a conservative-leaning, Judeo-Christian community.
I moved here from the "legal" drug infestation, liberalism and homelessness of Colorado to escape such politics and communal socialist behavior.
I have read quotes such as this "attack on our nation's Capitol by citizens in battle gear is a tragic first." According to history, it certainly isn't. Statements like that cause me pause. Who are these "citizens" anyway? But who is really stating facts?
First, the illegal penetration and destruction of our Capitol was unacceptable but predictable. Especially based upon the absolute anger and demonization heaped upon approximately 100,000 attendees and at least an estimated 74 million patriotic conservative, freedom-loving Americans by left-leaning, uncensored, out-of-control Democrats.
Let me be quite clear. I am not painting with a broad brush and condemning all Democrats, unlike the way most Democratic politicians, major news outlets, social media platforms, Hollywood celebrities and supposed racially conscious demigods do about all conservatives.
According to them, and that includes several letters to the editor authors appearing recently, they view not just the few perpetrators, (less than 100 of the estimated 100,000 "peaceful" demonstrators), they fail to believe who conducted the premeditated, preplanned attack on Washington while hiding among the masses.
I am of the opinion, after the smoke clears, that following an extremely well documented, fraudulent election, and fear-induced electoral vote certification, that radical terrorist groups, such as antifa, Black Lives Matter, White supremacists, militias, unbalanced individuals wearing costumes, individuals carrying plexiglass shields, one claiming to be an "alien" and several others wielding weapons and secreting pipe bombs planned the attack and will be revealed.
But to lay blame on one man, our president, and subsequently 74 million patriotic Americans of all races, colors, religious beliefs, national origins and creeds?
According to one writer, "The president has spent the past four years feeding his ego and serving his own interest (what are these interests anyway?) reaching an extreme on Jan. 6, when he encouraged (exactly how did he do that again?) his radical acolytes" (would that be the 100,000 or the estimated 100? ) to attack the Capitol."
As a reminder, 71% of Tennesseans voted for Donald J. Trump. Preaching of unity from the left sounds a little hollow — 71% sounds unified to me.
Tom Antkow
Farris Road
Maryville
