Dear Editor:
“Disturbing body camera video released after public outcry over the Chicago police shooting of a 13-year-old boy shows …”
Oh Wait … this is how Sara Burnett, the AP writer, opened a 2016 story about a police shooting that took place in Chicago. The video is still on the internet and allows anyone to see what occurred in this shooting.
Burnett in her front-page article published Nov. 15 in The Daily Times also used an editorial-style introduction to the article titled “In gun debate, Rittenhouse verdict unlikely to be last word.”
Burnett characterizes Kyle Rittenhouse as a gun-slinging individual stalking the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, which draws the reader into the “sinister” character of Rittenhouse.
The second paragraph ends with, “Before midnight, he used it to shoot three people, killing two.”
Maybe, Burnett’s opening statement could have read, “Disturbing videos reveal exactly what happened during the deadly shooting involving Rittenhouse, and how he could be seen running from a man who ended up dead after using a skateboard to hit him in the head; or another shooting victim who did not die, and as he also stated in court testimony, advanced to Rittenhouse with his handgun drawn before he was shot.
Burnett’s long, rambling article served to create a distorted image of the Kenosha shooting. As was promoted in Burnett’s 2016 shooting story, one must decide for themselves what videos reveal about what is reality.
Cynthia Miller
Southwood Drive
Maryville
