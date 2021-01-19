Dear Editor:
Reducing the number of places people can vote is a well-known tactic of those promoting voter suppression. It was alarming to see it being pushed in Blount County.
The proposal recently reported in The Daily Times may not be intended to make it more difficult to vote, but that may well be the effect.
We need a lot more information about the plan, its intended purpose, how it was developed, what the impact is likely to be, especially on communities targeted by voter-suppression tactics, and what other options have been considered.
This kind of proposal is likely to be particularly problematic here in Tennessee, where mail ballots are much more restricted than in most states and where our state representatives have made such an effort to restrict voter registration.
Any proposal to restrict where Blount County residents can vote should be subject to careful public scrutiny based on a clear, articulated standard that is based on easing the ability of Blount County residents to freely express their views at the ballot box.
Casey Young
Kingstown Colony Drive
Maryville
