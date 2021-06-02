Dear Editor:
Reporter Tyler Wombles' May 30 article ("Despite Brood X emergency, cicadas not easily found") was amusing to me. The super sleuths seem to be a bit misdirected in their search for Blount County cicadas, saying that lower elevations offer the best opportunity for a find while planning to focus on parts of the GSMNP and possibly Foothills Parkway.
I wish them luck, but may I suggest that they put down their search devices and binoculars, get in their cars and drive to Louisville (to the Discover Life in America folks who partner with GSMNP) — that's at the opposite end of Blount County). Get out of your cars, close your eyes and listen. No further clues are needed and the difficulty of your search will be greatly diminished.
Oh, two final tips: For safety sake bring your ear plugs and please feel free to gather some samples and take them back to share with your friends and colleagues at higher elevations.
Philip Mummert
Cox Road
Louisville
