Dear Editor:
The song goes: “Last night I had the strangest dream ... I dreamed the world had all agreed to put an end to war.”
Seventy-five years after using atom bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the world has agreed to put an end to such weapons of mass destruction. The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons entered into force on Jan. 22, 2021.
The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (www.icanw.org) won the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts in bringing this about. The global celebratory event (icon.org/entryintoforce) shows how people are rising up to eventually end the nightmare of nuclear accidents or the deliberate use. Look up the compelling TED talk on “The insanity of nuclear deterrence” by Commander Robert Green of the British Royal Navy.
The world already has moved to abolish other weapons of mass destruction with the Geneva Gas Protocol, the Chemical Weapons Convention, the Biological Weapons Convention, the Ottawa Treaty (Mine Ban Convention), and the Convention on Cluster Munitions.
For decades I have been involved with peace activists promoting the United Methodist Church’s social principle on nuclear weapons. “We believe war is incompatible with the teachings and example of Christ ... (and) that the manufacture, sale, and deployment of armaments must be reduced and controlled; and that the production, possession, or use of nuclear weapons be condemned. Consequently, we endorse general and complete disarmament under strict and effective international control.”
For those of us living at Ground Zero with the nuclear weapons stockpile in Oak Ridge, we have a right to appeal to Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to persuade our nation to sign the treaty. Since the nine nuclear-armed states (and those under their illusionary “umbrella”) have yet to sign, this treaty does not apply. Along with moral persuasion, there are financial divestment campaigns in Europe pressing institutions to get out of the business of genocidal atomic violence. It’s a new dawn.
Carol Green
Shannondale Way
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.