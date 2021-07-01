Dear Editor:
The Daily Times as the paper of record for Alcoa, Maryville and Blount County is missing a golden opportunity to inform citizens of Alcoa about the fiasco called "Springbrook Farms."
The only way this development resembles a "farm" is that the 40-foot housing lots do indeed look like cattle stalls. I had to search for the pdf that the Daily Times said was available on the website. Finally, when I located and downloaded it, I was appalled at the string of narrow lots back to back and up and down Mill Street. What evil genius (developer) came up with this?
What commissions, city planners, city administration, etc., approved this? This is not Alcoa's Springbrook. The beautiful, lovely Springbrook community is the best neighborhood in Blount County. What is being foisted upon us? Once this is a fait accompli there is no going back. I ask the Daily Times to print this pdf on the front page of the paper. The absolute rendering of what is planned. And not in the Saturday edition. Let the people see.
Anne Pfeiffer
Ramsay Street
Alcoa
