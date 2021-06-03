Dear Editor:
Congressional Democrats recently quietly attempted to interfere with individual states’ ability to make their own policies. Their vehicle is the American Rescue Plan Act, which offered states nearly $200 billion in emergency pandemic relief. As often happens with free money, there were conditions that had to be met.
In exchange for the federal aid, states are prohibited from directly or indirectly using the funds to offset a reduction in net tax revenue or forestall future tax increases. It is now as if Congress presides over every statehouse. Federal government is now saying to the states if you take the money you are not to give any new tax cuts. Many states with fiscally sound budgets would like to continue to set their own policies. Twenty-one states have sued the Treasury Department asking federal courts to enjoin this unprecedented congressional power grab.
President Biden signed this new mandate into law. If the Treasury secretary determines that a state has violated the tax mandate, the agency can require the state to pay back the money.
This allows the federal government to seize the operation of state policy completely.
The tax mandate is also vague in its interpretation. The Treasury secretary becomes very powerful in determining what is acceptable and not in state spending. The tax mandate falls short of the clarity federal courts require. The Supreme Court has held consistently for many years that conditions encroaching on state sovereignty must be clear and unambiguous so states can police the intrusion of Congress.
Congress must spell out the terms to which states must agree when they sign up for federal money. This has not happened with the American Rescue Plan. Rather than specify the tax mandates and requirements, Congress merely expressed its general intention that states not use the relief funds to reduce taxes, even indirectly. Details of what the states are forbidden to do is simply left up to the Treasury secretary; such ambiguous rule-making should raise some questions on the federal bench.
The tax mandates prohibiting the indirect use of funds to offset the potential of any source of tax revenue could be read at the Treasury secretary’s own discretion. This could include anything affecting state revenue from income taxes to fee-generating licenses and regulations. Almost any state policy from setting speed limits to COVID-19 restrictions has an effect on economic activity and tax revenue. As of now, there is no limit to constrain the tax mandates.
At this time, no one knows what states can and cannot do after taking the American Rescue Plan money. The states are uncertain about taking the money because Congress did not draft clear rules. All spending bills should come with a clear direction as to how the money can be spent.
Buddy Hunt
Old Niles Ferry Road
Maryville
