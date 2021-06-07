Dear Editor:
The Daily Times recently published an Op-Ed and a news article quoting sources opposed to recent legislation concerning restroom use that corresponds to biological sex rather than gender identity. The deeper issue in this debate centers on that last word: identity. What is the source of our identity, who we believe ourselves to be at the deepest level? The way we answer that question is foundational to our perspective on a variety of issues, of which transgenderism is only one.
Answers to that question typically fall into one of two categories. Either the source of identity is discovered within ourselves, or it’s found outside of ourselves. Identity is either internal or external. If the source comes from within, we will try to impose our self-discovered view of self on the world around us. This perspective is fragile for the individual, because the weight of holding up your entire identity on your own shoulders is unbearable. It’s also untenable for society, since the loss of a common identity erodes one of our primary cultural adhesives.
On the other hand, if identity comes from the outside, if it’s something given to us that we receive, the results are quite different. In this view, we accept an identity external to ourselves, and then we conform our individual lives, not the world, to this reality. This gives stability to the individual, as their identity does not depend of them, and it stabilizes society, as thousands of individuals can share a common identity and work together toward a flourishing community. This outward look beyond ourselves is where we can find goodness, truth and beauty.
This brings us to the specific topic of transgenderism. The bathroom discussion is a symptom of a deeper problem — a problem digging down to the root of who we are as humans. If the source of our identity is fundamentally internal, then we will treat the world as infinitely malleable and try to shape it into our multifaceted molds, one facet being gender fluidity. But if our identity is foundationally external, we will receive our identity, of which gender is a part, and order our lives accordingly.
This begs the question: If we don’t create our own sense of self, where is the true source? The answer is found in the Creator, the one who made us all, who defines our sense of self with the sacred words: “Created in God’s own image." These words are the bedrock for our shared dignity as human beings, and they are to be received with thankfulness. All other ground is sinking sand.
Mitchell Slater
Brandon Park Drive
Maryville
