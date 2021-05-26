Dear Editor:
Rendering great credit to President Ronald Reagan’s famous battle cry, “There you go again,” not necessarily characteristic of Biden who prefers instead to plagiarize others, our paper published yet another Froma Harrop column, “2022 midterms might surprise us,” on May 24.
Our First Amendment is believed sacred, worthy of sacrificing one’s life to defend. As a retired U.S. Marine, it’s an honor and privilege to serve; federal oath of office is still intact defending our Constitution against foreign and domestic enemies.
Ms. Harrop’s opinion is respected, yet her lack of respect for others — anyone — is something we should not tolerate today in a country so greatly divided. It’s one thing to express a heartfelt opinion backed with facts, not opinion polls, and quite another to gaslight emotions that we are struggling with already. We can handle it, but shouldn’t let it slide without accountability.
Here we go again. Biden closed the Keystone Pipeline on Day 1 and put more than 11,000 Americans out of work during a pandemic, then removed sanctions from Russia. Why? Biden opened our borders at the expense of local, state and federal officials. Several states including Tennessee are now scrambling. Why? Egypt brokered a peace agreement between Israel and terrorists in Gaza, and Biden takes credit. Why?
Democrats are pursuing government-run elections, thereby removing power from states, counties and parishes. Why? Biden’s words, not mine, “Come on man!”
Please, Ms. Harrop has no moral or ethical right to attack the dignity of her fellow Americans, regardless of any hate dwelling within. But then again, calling them goons, a cult and that toxic figure now walking the corridors of Mar-a-Lago just may be the match that lights that fuse to a nation already fed up with her first and second powers of government in less than five months. The midterms may be quite exciting. Just ask Lefty, Phil Mickelson.
Joe Starbuck
Cavalier Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.