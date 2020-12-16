Dear Editor:
I know a young man who is again in our county jail. He’s been there several times, always for the crimes of “simple possession” and violation of probation. I’ve known this young man since he was about 3 years old, a Tallassee child, born in poverty, with an unstable home life.
When I first saw him, he was shoeless, dirty faced and playing with some other boys along a stream near state Highway 72. Indirectly, I maintained awareness of him over his developing years. I knew when he entered school and when he dropped out. I personally met him and got to know him as a very decent, polite kid who taught himself to be an auto mechanic and whose relatives were pot smokers.
When he was in his early 20s, he went to work as an auto mechanic, entered the local adult basic education program and studied for the GED. He passed the GED examination with a high score and continued his car-repair job. He got married, had children, worked hard and fixed the cars of his friends and relatives at no charge. But he also smoked pot (or “weed” as his aunt called it) and was arrested for the first time a few years ago, charged with ”simple possession.”
Since then, multiple arrests have led to his loss of jobs, loss of his own possessions, and poverty for his family. Learning that he was in jail again made a sad day for me and a very harsh time for his children. Surely in our loving and giving community there is a better outcome than arrests, convictions and punishments for a once laughing little poverty boy who played at the edge of a South Blount highway.
Ken McCullough
Country Lane
Walland
