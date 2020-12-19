Dear Editor:
When we get our driver’s license, we learn to drive on the right side of the road. We learn to obey speed limits and not to pass whenever the double yellow line is painted on the street to our left.
When we started school, we had to prove we had had our polio and smallpox vaccine shots. As a child we said the pledge of allegiance to our flag every day in school.
In most states we pay sales tax on almost everything we buy. And we pay our federal and (some Americans) state income taxes every year.
Our mother tells us to wash our hands before eating meals together. And I am sure you can think of many more “restrictions on our personal freedoms” that we obey without thinking.
So why are we so violently opposed to wearing a mask to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19?
President-elect Biden will ask each of us to wear a mask whenever we are outside our own homes — for the next 100 days. When asked for such a simple thing with such big far-reaching benefits, how can we say no? I’m wearing mine already, for my own protection and the protection of others around me.
Tom E. Derr
St. Clair Lane
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.