Dear Editor:
Ruth and I were in Washington, D.C., on 9/11 for a conference of the National Automotive Dealer Association. I left with a group from Tennessee Automotive Association for a meeting on Capitol Hill with Tennessee's congressional delegation.
We finished with "Tennessee Tuesday" with our senators and were headed to the House. My son, Charles, called me and told me to get to a TV. I ducked into a Florida congressman's office in time to see a rerun of the first plane hitting the Twin Towers. We left to go to see then-U.S. Rep. Van Hilleary, R-Tenn., and get a local prospective on what was happening. There we saw the second plane hit the towers.
About that time a big security guy came to rush Van out to some secure place, instructing us to go outside. There it looked like bedlam, abandoned cars and people running. We looked to our right and saw smoke coming from the Pentagon. We went two blocks to our association office. By now all cellphones were clogged.
I got on a land line and called Ruth at our hotel near the White House where jets were flying overhead. I told her that I would get there as quick as I could.
When I arrived by subway, I found that all planes were grounded and by then the third hijacked plane had been forced down in Pennsylvania. That plane was supposed to be aimed for the Capital or White House.
We didn't know how or when we could get home. I called Charles on a land line from the hotel and told him to find the closest Chevy dealership and see if they would sell me a new car. By now it was about 1 p.m., but they said they would wait for us if we could get there. We started walking with a couple of dealer friends and finally hailed a cab. We picked up a new Suburban, went back to the hotel to get luggage and headed south.
Many dealer friends were stuck in D.C. for several days until planes were released to fly.
There were several other side stories that we will never forget. We were thankful to be back in Maryville that night. We must never take our freedom or safety for granted.
Steve and Ruth West
Broadmoor Drive
Maryville
