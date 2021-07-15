Dear Editor:
First, I would like to thank Tim Helton for his years of service as property assessor and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.
Secondly, and most importantly, I’d like for the good citizens of Blount County to pay very close attention to who the political machine that runs this county foists upon us as the new property assessor. Will it be someone truly qualified and worthy of the office or will it be a member of the "good-ol'-boy” network?
Please contact your county commissioners and make sure they don’t just rubber stamp a name pushed forward by the elites who have been in office for decades in this county.
Charlie Wilson
Blockhouse Road
Maryville
