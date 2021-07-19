Dear Editor:
The Old Walland Highway is back open for the bicyclist and others to use. Biking the Old Walland Highway has become quite a thing and the work at the rock slide area brought a nice smooth pavement.
Too bad that the Blount County highway superintendent has not seen fit to get the entire length from Walland to Cameron Road paved despite the fact that lines on the road are no longer visible and patchwork on potholes don't last but a season it seems. Mr. (Jeff) Headrick, please consider paving that stretch of highway so sharing the road is a lot safer for all.
Hugh Webb
Lover's Lane
Townsend
