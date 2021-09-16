Dear Editor:
Given the current level of fear and partisanship that infects the nation, I was not surprised to read that abusive rhetoric, disinformation and fearmongering spilled over into a recent Blount County school board meeting. The Sept. 3 edition of The Daily Times covered the story and drew our attention with “Sparks fly at meeting."
Take the time to read the entire article, and you find buried on the inside page that the Facebook quote by Vandy Kemp included an invitation to meet with parties concerned about teaching critical race theory. In reality, there are probably more readers who merely glanced at the headlines and the color photo of a card distributed by those critical of Kemp. We have become a soundbite society that exists on a diet of newsfeed and tweets, there being little time or appetite for investigative reporting or in-depth analysis.
While sensational headlines may sell newspapers, they do little to promote an informed public or civil discourse. How to bridge the partisan gap that threatens our democracy?
Concerning teaching concepts in critical race theory, who decides? The trained professionals, our teachers, must be trusted to decide with input from principals and school board members who’ve been elected by all of us, the voters. We all pay taxes to fund our local public schools. And consider who pays the price when students graduate with no critical thinking skills, and limited knowledge of America’s history. Who pays when current and future voters are unable to discern the difference between a sales pitch and a legitimate news source?
We all win when students learn tolerance by understanding how race and gender historically have skewed the balance of power in our governance, economy and our access to affordable health care and an education. We all win when our citizens stop evaluating complex issues as a series of false dualities: either/or, us versus them, black and white, no shades of grey. We all lose when rights are decoupled from our obligations to be well-informed and to listen as well as to speak without demonizing those on the other side.
Question other complex questions: Mask mandates? Promotion of vaccines to teenagers? Sex education? Gun control? Treatment of LGBTQ folks?
During the pandemic I had the pleasure and challenge of homeschooling my two grandchildren. My third grade granddaughter was studying the three branches of government. We read that the Constitution is the basis for the work of the judicial branch, and we talked about who actually wrote and signed that document. I pulled up their names and pictures, and as we scrolled through them, I asked what she noticed about them. “They’re all old,” she responded. “See any women? Any people with dark skin?” I asked. It was a revelatory moment for both of us. The framers may have been a bunch of old white guys, but I think most would have agreed that rights without any obligations to current or future generations, without honoring the sacrifices and contributions of previous generations, will spell the end of what’s left of our democracy.
Sheri Liles
Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville
